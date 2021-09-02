Watchhouse

-
Kyra Freeman writes poems, tells stories, and dances in the kitchen in Morganton, North Carolina. A former school librarian turned massage therapist, she was raised in Vermont not too far from the Appalachians. She lives with her family and infamous pets and goes outside in the yard as much as possible. She is a member of the Asheville Storytelling Circle and the N.C. Storytelling Guild. A collection of her poetry and photographs entitled: Second Life: Poems of Re-emerging will be released by Redhawk Publications in the summer of 2021.Contact information: KyraTales@gmail.comExtra Cats is a story about a dream that came true.Aired 8/29
-
Lona Bartlett is a professional storyteller, puppeteer and educator who has delighted audiences throughout the U.S. and internationally for over 30 years. Degrees in education and a small town upbringing in the Catskill Mountains provide inspiration for a long list of programs and presentations. No matter the genre, whether folktales, fairytales, puppets, or personal stories, Lona loves bringing excitement and insight to audiences at schools, libraries, conferences, festivals, corporate gatherings and special events. https://www.lonabartlett.com That Kid is a unique tale about finding friendship. You never know what you might find on a hike.Aired on 8/23/21
-
During this Friday Feature Interview of the Week from August 20, 2021, Program Manager for The Alzheimer's Association, Denise Young was our guest. This fall marks the time of year that the Alzheimer's Association presents their Walk To End Alzheimer's.Upcoming walks include ones in Asheville and Hendersonville. Denise also recaps the association's ongoing services that include virtual programs and support for caregivers to those with the disease.
-
Jason DeBruyn, Healthcare and Data Reporter for WUNC, North Carolina Public Radio in Chapel Hill, was guest on this edition of More to the Story to recap his investigation "NC Hospitals Fall Short of Price Transparency Rule." Is the business side of healthcare ruthless? Haven't we all received what seemed like s surprise medical bill? Jason goes over that and more from the conversation that aired on August 18, 2021.
-
Drive the Coon Dog is one of Harold's dad’s old time mill stories. It beckons to the day when a man was measured by the dog he owned.
-
Andrew and Emily talk about their new album and making music the most honest way they know how, the Venn diagram of Watchhouse music which overlaps with both The Stanley Brothers and Pantera, how they have yet to cross the event horizon that could pull them into Nashville, and much more.
-
-
The group PAL, formerly Partners for Active Living in Spartanburg, has changed their meaning to now stand for Play, Advocate and Live Well. PAL has always been about teaching and implementing programs and activities that promote exercise and healthier eating habits. Hear the latest about the group from their Executive Director Laura Ringo on this feature interview from August 6, 2021.
-
More To The Story on WNCW: Farmers in Western North Carolina Could Reap The Benefits of Tobacco Farms Making A ComebackIn a follow-up to another recent report on WNCW, this edition of More to the Story showcased recent articles by Smoky Mountain News about tobacco growing farms having the potential for new life in the NC Mountains. Politics Editor for Smoky Mountain News - Cory Vaillancourt talked about the demand for cigar wrapper tobacco or burley tobacco. In years past, several counties in Western NC were in the top five for tobacco distribution. The interview originally aired Aug. 4, 2021.
-
Russian Jews Move to Appalachia and the American South is a story about a family’s struggles and triumphs immigrating to America.