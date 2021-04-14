-
Forest City, NC Marketing and Events Coordinator - Courtney Ashley was guest of this WNCW Friday Feature Inteview of the Week, as she talked about many of…
Joe Greene hangs out with these four Nashville musicians steeped in bluegrass, blues & country. They play Isis in West Asheville Wednesday, and the Blue…
Scottish clans, Celtic fans and festival lovers worldwide are gearing up for the 64th Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, a four-day event…
Put on your dancin' shoes and join WNCW's Spencer Jones and Vicki Dameron this Friday night at 10pm after Frank on Friday. Here's the scoop: Jones had a…