-
The inaugural Earl Scruggs Music Festival, scheduled for September 4-5, 2020 in Mill Spring, North Carolina, is still moving forward in these uncertain…
-
Earl Scruggs Music Fest Promoters Welcome Old Crow Medicine Show and Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky ThunderThe much anticipated BIG NEWS is here! Organizers of the inaugural Earl Scruggs Music Festival, coming September 4-5, 2020 to Mill Spring, North Carolina,…
-
Our friends in Unspoken Tradition bring some live bluegrass to "Goin' Across the Mountain" this Saturday! As they say most accurately, their material…
-
Get your tickets now friends. Be the first to honor Earl Scruggs via an amazing event - be part of an elite group of fans that'll be able to say "We were…
-
Today representatives from the Earl Scruggs Center and WNCW 88.7 FM announced big plans for the First Annual Earl Scruggs Music Festival, coming September…
-
Howdy SkunkFest Fans! Albino Skunk Music Festival is happening in just a few days in Greer, SC and we are READY for some skunk action - We hear The Farm…
-
We welcome Cherryville's own Unspoken Tradition for a live session of traditional, contemporary, and just plain good bluegrass. Audie McGinnis…