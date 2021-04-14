traditional music

-
For more than a hundred years, folklorists and other scholars have been visiting the community of Beech Mountain, North Carolina. Perhaps the most…
Husband and wife duo Natalya Weinstein and John Miller take their middle names front and center with Zoe & Cloyd, and have added Bennett Sullivan on banjo…
She's received three Grammy nominations, seven International Bluegrass Music Association awards, and the prestigious United States Artists Walker…
On the latest episode of Down The Road on The Blue Ridge Mountain Music Trails of North Carolina, Host Laura Boosinger spotlights the multitalented…
Live Saturday, Aug. 3rd - Carolina Divide on Goin' Across the Mountain with Host Todd Baldwin at 4pmWe'll have LIVE music coming your way Saturday afternoon when Goin' Across The Mountain Host Todd Baldwin welcomes Carolina Divide to WNCW. The band…
It's hard to believe the 31st Annual MerleFest begins Thursday, April 25th - Yes! Are you going? We'll be there most certainly. The lineup, as usual, is…
Goin' Across The Mountain Host Joe Greene welcomes members of Carolina Blue Saturday, December 15th in the One O'clock hour to talk about, and premiere,…
The Primitive Quartet began in 1973, when two sets of brothers, Reagan and Larry Riddle and Furman and Norman Wilson, carried a guitar and mandolin with…
Master fiddler Arvil Freeman of Madison County has married elements of old-time and bluegrass in his distinctive “long-bow” style of playing. As a veteran…
WNCW 88.7 FM and The Foundation are thrilled to once again present “Goin’ Across the Mountain Live” in honor of WNCW’s acclaimed Saturday bluegrass show.…