-
Live Saturday, Aug. 3rd - Carolina Divide on Goin' Across the Mountain with Host Todd Baldwin at 4pmWe'll have LIVE music coming your way Saturday afternoon when Goin' Across The Mountain Host Todd Baldwin welcomes Carolina Divide to WNCW. The band…
-
Goin' Across The Mountain SAT. Dec. 22 - The Trailblazers LIVE & Tidings from The Earls of LeicesterJoe Greene says there will be "Plenty of Christmas grass" on the show Saturday, December 22nd beginning at 11am. He'll welcome The Trailblazers, 2018…
-
Support WNCW's Bluegrass Show "Goin' Across The Mountain" - Pledge For New T-Shirt CALL 800 245 8870Check out our new Goin' Across The Mountain T-Shirt! This is hot off the presses. You can have the latest and the greatest bluegrass shirt in town for a…
-
On our Bluegrass voyage this weekend, we celebrate the birthdays of Larry Sparks, Shawn Lane, the late Charles Sawtelle of Hot Rize, Steve Gulley and…
-
On our Bluegrass get-together today, we celebrate the birthdays of Alan Bibey, J. D. Crowe, the late Carter Stanley and some others. Plus, we'll feature…
-
A Deeper Shade of Blue is making waves with new CD Steam - and we'll feature tunes from that album for you throughout the show on Saturday. In our…