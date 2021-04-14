-
A few of our long-time favorite musicians are featured this week. We'll hear the Tim O'Brien Band in our studio back in May, playing tunes from the…
-
We're excited to welcome back one of 'NCW's favorites, this time with his bluegrass band! After first hitting the scene fronting Colorado bluegrass band…
-
New album with familiar band from acoustic music mainstayTim O’Brien recently announced a headlong leap back into traditional bluegrass with his new…
-
The 2018 International Bluegrass Music Award Ceremony was held last week in Raleigh, North Carolina at The Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts. The…
-
Whether it's his work with Hot Rize, his sister Mollie O'Brien, his fellow songwriter Darrell Scott, or his countless projects as a producer or sideman,…