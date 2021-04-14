The Barefoot Movement

-
The inaugural Earl Scruggs Music Festival, scheduled for September 4-5, 2020 in Mill Spring, North Carolina, is still moving forward in these uncertain…
-
Earl Scruggs Music Fest Promoters Welcome Old Crow Medicine Show and Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky ThunderThe much anticipated BIG NEWS is here! Organizers of the inaugural Earl Scruggs Music Festival, coming September 4-5, 2020 to Mill Spring, North Carolina,…
-
Today representatives from the Earl Scruggs Center and WNCW 88.7 FM announced big plans for the First Annual Earl Scruggs Music Festival, coming September…
-
WNCW will broadcast live from The Pour House Music Hall in Raleigh, NC for one of this year's Bluegrass Ramble showcases at the International Bluegrass…