"We're covering a lot of territory this week, from Smith County Texas all the way to Paris, France," said Kim Clark. "Representing the Lone Star State is…
We say hello to the year 2019 with our first batch of new music for the podcast, almost all of which has a direct connection to the states of North…
Singer/songwriter Vanessa Peters seems to be really hitting her stride with a new album called Foxhole Prayers. "I'm a literature geek at heart and for…
Paul Cauthen is one of Americana's best new singer/songwriters. We first got to know him when he was a member of the band Sons of Fathers. WNCW 's Music…
Yes she's the Texan fiddler married to Jason Isbell with her latest album recorded in Nashville by producer Dave Cobb. But throw out all your presumptions…
We've got some home-grown bluegrass with Brevard-based Carolina Blue playing some tunes for us from their new album “Sounds of Kentucky Grass.” Also, the…
Donna the Buffalo has been sending out good musical vibes since 1989, and this week on Studio B Rewind we'll catch them in a live session from 2013, when…