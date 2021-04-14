-
I grew up in Spartanburg so Appalachia is in my blood. I first discovered WNCW while going to school in Clemson. I just found it by chance while flipping…
-
When I moved to Morganton, NC, in May 1993, I had never heard of Public Radio. My uncle turned on Car Talk the first Saturday I was there and said, "these…
-
Discovering WNCW on my radio dial was the best "find" I had made in years.While traveling to Western North Carolina from New England on business, I was…
-
I have listened to WNCW for about as long as it's been on the air. I had listened to the lower end of the dial due to not really liking radio…
-
As a loyal member for many years, I listen all day at work and Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights. In 1989 my husband climbed on top of our two story…
-
I was traveling to Asheville to visit my old summer camp in Hendersonville. I was tuning through the FM dial when I stopped at a song that blew my mind…
-
In the mid 1980's I received a survey in the mail about public radio and if I thought it would be a welcomed addition to local radio. It asked my musical…
-
Whether I am traveling for work out of state (and listening via the iPhone app or streaming from my Macbook in the hotel) or working from the home office,…