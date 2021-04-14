testimonial

-
How long have you listened to WNCW? Are you new to the station or have you been listening for years? We want you to tell us why you keep your radio dial…
I grew up in Spartanburg so Appalachia is in my blood. I first discovered WNCW while going to school in Clemson. I just found it by chance while flipping…
When I moved to Morganton, NC, in May 1993, I had never heard of Public Radio. My uncle turned on Car Talk the first Saturday I was there and said, "these…
Discovering WNCW on my radio dial was the best "find" I had made in years.While traveling to Western North Carolina from New England on business, I was…
I have listened to WNCW for about as long as it's been on the air. I had listened to the lower end of the dial due to not really liking radio…
As a loyal member for many years, I listen all day at work and Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights. In 1989 my husband climbed on top of our two story…
I was traveling to Asheville to visit my old summer camp in Hendersonville. I was tuning through the FM dial when I stopped at a song that blew my mind…
In the mid 1980's I received a survey in the mail about public radio and if I thought it would be a welcomed addition to local radio. It asked my musical…
Whether I am traveling for work out of state (and listening via the iPhone app or streaming from my Macbook in the hotel) or working from the home office,…