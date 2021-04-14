-
WNCW listeners voted Tellico's latest album "Woven Waters,” produced by John Doyle, all the way up to #9 in last year's Top 100... and the Asheville,…
-
One of Western NC's favorite bands, whether it's string bands, Americana acts, or great original songwriting. Tellico's new release "Woven Waters" arrived…
-
On Sunday, December 23, The Tall Grass Host Joe Greene will bring us music from the roots up, featuring new tunes from Tellico, Scott Mulvahill, David…
-
Speak with a volunteer at 800-245-8870! Each CD is available at the $60 membership level.Loretta Lynn – Wouldn’t It Be Great (Legacy)Tellico – Woven…