-
Good day! Today is Thursday and that means it's Dagger Kayak giveaway day! A "Roam 9.5 Kayak" is being donated to WNCW from our friends at Confluence…
-
Our fundraiser has begun! We are so happy to show you our new WNCW T-shirt. We love it and so do our DJs! Each shirt is made from eight recycled plastic…
-
Representatives from The Alzheimer's Association - Western North Carolina Chapter made a return to The Friday Feature to talk about a community forum…
-
This holiday season we hope you will consider supporting WNCW, your grassroots radio station. Your first time contribution or additional gift will make…
-
Happy Friday! We're on our sixth day of our Fall Fundraiser and we have a very special offer for folks who make a pledge today, Friday, October 26th. Your…
-
Our Fall Fundraiser starts this Sunday, October 21st, at 7am! We are super excited to meet up with old friends, fans, and WNCW Members, in Studio B this…
-
Donating to WNCW will soon be easier than ever. We have received several requests from donors to offer a sustaining member program, so we will soon offer…
-
How long have you listened to WNCW? Are you new to the station or have you been listening for years? We want you to tell us why you keep your radio dial…
-
I grew up in Spartanburg so Appalachia is in my blood. I first discovered WNCW while going to school in Clemson. I just found it by chance while flipping…
-
When I moved to Morganton, NC, in May 1993, I had never heard of Public Radio. My uncle turned on Car Talk the first Saturday I was there and said, "these…