The two Afro-Beat giants were bound to make a spark when they met. Kaleta, from Benin and Nigeria, has played with Fela Kuti, King Sunny Ade, Majek…
We enjoyed getting to know Brooklyn's great Afrobeat band Super Yamba when they visited Studio B in 2017. Now they've teamed up with Benin's Leon…
Hailing from Brooklyn, New York, Super Yamba Band brought their six piece lineup to WNCW’s Studio B this summer and laid down a fantastic session. Here's…
This psychedelic Afro-funk/Afro-beat band from Brooklyn was part of the All Go West Festival in West Asheville last weekend, and they return to the area…