Studio B Live Sessions

-
-
We ease into the Holiday Season with two expert Celtic musicians, both of whom have moved to Western NC from the DC area. Sue Richards has won multiple…
-
We're excited to be getting to know this new swing jazz band out of Asheville, and they've got a CD release party at Isis in West Asheville on Saturday…
-
This award-winning trad-meets-rock 5-piece from the Scottish Highlands has a fresh, exciting take on keeping traditional Celtic music modern and new.…
-
This weekend, Studio B Rewind Host Kim Clark will bring us archival audio from sessions with Jane Kramer, along with Chris Rosser and Eliot Wadopian,…