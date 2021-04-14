-
On this podcast of Southern Songs and Stories, WNCW’s Joe Kendrick talks with Elonzo Wesley members Jeremy Davis, Taylor Winchester and Dennis Contreras…
Not your momma's Argentinian bluegrass band... She didn't have one, did she?! Actually, this string band out of Argentina, Mexico, and North Carolina…
“We know where we come from. We are a string band from Virginia, but we are evolving with this album, and we are embracing the future.” The album is "Over…
Asheville's "Hard-drivin' Carolina String Band" likes to take their strong bluegrass roots and branch out into influences from the likes of Waylon, Willie…
On 4 p.m. March 13, 2016 Pretty Little Goat will join Carol Rifkin in the WNCW on-air studio for a special “This Old Porch Live” interview and tunes. They…