-
Congratualtions to all of our winners and thanks to everyone who participated and/or donated to WNCW during our Fall Fundraiser 2018 campaign.A special…
-
A part of Isothermal Community College is The Foundation Performing Arts and Conference Center, where each season a fantastic lineup of guest performers…
-
WNCW 88.7 FM and The Foundation will again present “Goin’ Across the Mountain Live” in honor of WNCW’s acclaimed Saturday afternoon bluegrass show.…
-
Making his annual visit to the airwaves of WNCW, Isothermal Community College President, Walter Dalton was guest on this Friday Feature Interview of the…
-
People who dream of working in radio and television are told, as soon as they begin studying the intricacies of broadcasting, that they’ll need to…
-
On August 17th The Foundation Performing Arts Center, on the campus of Isothermal Community College in Spindale, NC is honored to host a special free…