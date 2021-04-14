-
Tune in to Scotty Robertson's "Rhythm Theorem" Friday night as he spins his fine mix of soul, funk, & jazz grooves... and includes the songs played by…
Twin brothers Eric & Kyle Travers have been writing and playing songs for well over half their lifetime. They met their bandmates on a school bus…
'Gospel Roots of Rock and Soul', hosted by Cece Winans, will air on WNCW-FM 88.7 every Tuesday night in February between 8-9pm. It is a four-part…
Get to know this great Gulf Coast Soul band from Houston! The 8-piece band has been busy these last couple years, playing 300+ gigs including NPR's Tiny…
WNCW welcomes Asheville, NC-based band TRAVERS BROTHERSHIP to Spindale, NC this afternoon. The soul/funk/rock/jam emsemble will share music from the…
Ska, soul, and more converge with this high-energy sextet from New York, fronted by charismatic singer Nee Nee Rushie. Infectious tunes! They play the…