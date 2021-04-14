-
The albums pictured above represent releases that have recently risen to the top here at WNCW. A few times a month, Music Director Martin Anderson…
-
Here are some albums that have recently risen to the top here at WNCW. A few times a month, Music Director Martin Anderson compiles lists of the top ten…
-
When singer/songwriter Mary Gauthier visited us in 2003, she was touring in support of her album "Filth & Fire", which included such standout songs as…
-
One of WNCW's all time favorite artists, John Prine has passed away from complications due to coronavirus. He tested positive March 17, and died 22 days…
-
Samara Jade, previously known as Searra Jade, brings her soulful "philosopholk" back to Studio B in advance of her hometown show at the Grey Eagle in…
-
Molly Tuttle is one of the brightest stars in bluegrass, and among any styles of guitar players these days. WNCW's Martin Anderson attended the 20th…
-
This Alabama native sure has a lot of the Nashville scene that we love backing her up: from regular appearances at the legendary Bluebird Cafe…
-
We've loved getting to know Dori's work over the past few years, including through some of our live remote broadcasts from area venues when she's passed…
-
Studio B Rewind SUNDAY, September 15th - Kaleta and Super Yamba Band PLUS Shay Martin Lovette at 7pm"We've got a very cool Afrobeat session this week, with Kaleta and the Super Yamba Band, said Host Kim Clark. "Kaleta performed with King Sunny Ade and…
-
It's time for the Mountain Song Festival and folks are gearing up for another incredible music event at one of the most popular venues in western North…