Saturday bluegrass

Our friends in Unspoken Tradition bring some live bluegrass to "Goin' Across the Mountain" this Saturday! As they say most accurately, their material…
We've got live music on Saturday during "Goin' Across the Mountain" with Jim & Lynna, an Indiana couple who are in the area for a couple of Upstate SC…
Goin' Across The Mountain SAT. Dec. 22 - The Trailblazers LIVE & Tidings from The Earls of LeicesterJoe Greene says there will be "Plenty of Christmas grass" on the show Saturday, December 22nd beginning at 11am. He'll welcome The Trailblazers, 2018…
We celebrate the birthday of the father and one of the chief architects of Bluegrass, Bill Monroe, this weekend. Also, we'll play tunes in honor of the…
A Deeper Shade of Blue is making waves with new CD Steam - and we'll feature tunes from that album for you throughout the show on Saturday. In our…
Everybody's talking about our feature album this week: The new one from Larry Cordle Tales From East Kentucky. We'll play you some songs from that release…