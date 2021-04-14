roots music

-
Down the Road on the Blue Ridge Music Trails of NC - David Holt Shares Mountain Music With The WorldOn this podcast of Down the Road on the Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina, learn how the much beloved musician, writer, photographer,…
We've loved getting to know Dori's work over the past few years, including through some of our live remote broadcasts from area venues when she's passed…
It's almost Autumn and we all know what that means... it's time for the Carolina In The Fall Festival in Wilkesboro, NC! We're super excited for the 5th…
Welcome to episode 45 of WNCW’s new music podcast, On The Way Up, where you can hear some of the best new tunes now, on our airwaves, as well as get a bit…
Austin & Sarah Osborne McCombie: a sweet couple who make some sweet music. Their beautiful blend of old-time, bluegrass, and folk roots include some warm…
You're forgiven if you haven't yet heard of New Brunswick Americana artist Matt Andersen, but his latest album Halfway Home By Morning is actually his…
WNCW's new music podcast has lots of great new music featured here, with regional favorites from western NC like Tyler Ramsey and Rising Appalachia, and…
WNCW listeners voted Tellico's latest album "Woven Waters,” produced by John Doyle, all the way up to #9 in last year's Top 100... and the Asheville,…
The multiple Grammy-winning and genre-stretching bluegrass band Mountain Heart recorded at Wicked Weed's Funkatorium in Asheville, NC, in early November…
Studio Be Rewind Host Kim Clark is bringing us two sessions this weekend, both produced earlier this year by WNCW Sound Engineer Sean Rubin. On Sunday,…