podcast; friday feature of the week; more to the story

-
Guest- Dave Dewitt, who serves as WUNC (North Carolina Public Radio) Feature News Editor. Dave talked about the recent WUNC series 'The Lives Lost.' . The series spotlighted eight individuals across the state who lost their lives due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
-
Guest- WFAE (Public Radio Charlotte) Government and Political Reporter Steve Harrison. Steve went over Charlotte City Council's differences on possible single family home rezoning, bills about voting rights in N.C., and a Covid-19 vaccinations update. This conversation originally aired March 17, 2021.