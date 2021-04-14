-
"This is going to be the summer of New York City," Mayor Bill de Blasio said, because people "want to live again." He cited the city's success in hitting or trending toward its reopening targets.
-
Republicans panned President Biden's ideas for huge new government spending and tax overhauls. But top White House adviser Susan Rice says there's no plan to get "government in your business."
-
The U.S. economy grew at a rapid pace in the first three months of the year as more people got vaccinated and the federal government pumped hundreds of billions of dollars into people's pockets.
-
President Biden made the pitch for a larger federal role, framed new programs aiding children as essential for the middle class and marked history in the House chamber with two top women.
-
Hackers say they've seized computer records from the Washington, D.C., police and are demanding ransom. As ransomware groups keep getting more sophisticated, law enforcement is struggling to keep up.
-
Six months after one of the largest cyberattacks in history, the White House will set up formal cyber investigations, require companies to report breaches and set software development standards.
-
Can I get a massage? Travel with my unvaccinated kids? Eat indoors at a restaurant? Hit the gym? Experts weigh in with advice on 16 frequently asked post-vaccination questions.
-
The pandemic shaped President Biden's first joint address to Congress in many ways, from the dress code to the guest list. While most people watched remotely, photos show what it was like in the room.
-
In a historic first, President Biden delivered his joint address to Congress flanked by two women: Vice President Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
-
NPR reporters provide fact checks and analysis of President Biden first joint address to Congress.