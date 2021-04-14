no depression

-
Down The Road on the Blue Ridge Music Trails of NC - Zoe & Cloyd: Family Traditions & Mountain MusicThe husband-and-wife duo of Natalya Zoe Weinstein and John Cloyd Miller perform under their middle names. Zoe and Cloyd represent not only the partnership…
Studio B Rewind EASTER SUNDAY: Sarah Shook & The Disarmers - Darin & Brooke Aldridge with John CowanHappy Easter! Studio B Rewind Host Kim Clark says we're in for a special show this holiday weekend. 'This ain't no country music for hipsters or posers -…
Raymond Fairchild Creates His Own Style of Playing the BanjoBluegrass banjo player Raymond Fairchild of Haywood County, North Carolina, embodies the…
In 1941, famed folklorist and field recorder Alan Lomax recorded a banjo player from the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. His name was Bascom Lamar…
The Primitive Quartet began in 1973, when two sets of brothers, Reagan and Larry Riddle and Furman and Norman Wilson, carried a guitar and mandolin with…
Nina Simone became one of the iconic singers of jazz and soul of the 1960s and a strong voice for Civil Rights. She got her start in her hometown of…
Glenn and Lula Bolick of Caldwell County are 2018 winners of the N.C. Heritage Award, the state’s highest honor for traditional artists. Lula is a member…
Many of today’s outstanding old-time and bluegrass musicians carry on longstanding family traditions. One such artist is multi-instrumentalist and…
Chester McMillian is a legend of old-time guitar in Mount Airy, NC, playing the distinctive Round Peak music of Surry County for decades. McMillian grew…
Ola Belle Campbell was just a teenager in 1934 when her family moved from Ashe County, NC, to Maryland, but she was already a skilled mountain banjo…