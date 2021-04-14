-
For more than a hundred years, folklorists and other scholars have been visiting the community of Beech Mountain, North Carolina. Perhaps the most…
-
While the word had already been spreading, WNCW and Concert Promoter Steve Johnson made it official that an Earl Scruggs Music Festival was coming next…
-
Smoky Mountain News and Smoky Mountain Living Magazine - Reporter/Journalist Garret Woodward returned to WNCW on this edition of More To The Story. Garret…
-
Today representatives from the Earl Scruggs Center and WNCW 88.7 FM announced big plans for the First Annual Earl Scruggs Music Festival, coming September…
-
One of the most revered storyteller/singer/songwriters of the Southern Appalachian Mountains, and one whom we've loved playing and hosting at WNCW since…
-
On the latest episode of Down The Road on The Blue Ridge Mountain Music Trails of North Carolina, Host Laura Boosinger spotlights the multitalented…
-
WNCW 88.7 FM and The Foundation are thrilled to once again present “Goin’ Across the Mountain Live” in honor of WNCW’s acclaimed Saturday bluegrass show.…
-
Two of our favorite contemporary Americana stringbands, in a double-bill! Join Joe Kendrick as we bring you live interview sessions from both, amongst…
-
We are happy to announce that the future of Bluegrass is strong with impressive bands like Cane Mill Road! These past few years, they've criss-crossed the…
-
Our Fall Fundraiser starts this Sunday, October 21st, at 7am! We are super excited to meet up with old friends, fans, and WNCW Members, in Studio B this…