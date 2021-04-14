morning edition

-
Minneapolis' police chief testifies in Derek's Chauvin's trial. Talks aimed at bringing the U.S. and Iran back into the nuclear deal begin. After months of lockdown, the U.K. is reopening gradually.
-
News of DMX's condition prompted an outpouring of prayer and support on social media from fans and celebrities, including rappers Missy Elliott, Rick Ross, Ja Rule, Ice T and Chance the Rapper.
-
A feminist son, says author Sonora Jha, means "a boy who believes in the full humanity of women and girls around him." It also means recognizing that as they grow older, they can be led by women.
-
Voters in Greenland go to the polls on Tuesday in a parliamentary election that is dominated with questions about the future of rare earth mining, and greater independence from Denmark.
-
The Minneapolis police chief testified that ex-officer Derek Chauvin violated policies when he knelt on George Floyd's neck for more than 9 minutes. Chauvin is accused of murder in Floyd's death.
-
Now that Gov. Asa Hutchinson has vetoed a ban on gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth, state lawmakers are considering voting to override the veto.
-
The Gonzaga Bulldogs went into the men's championship basketball game undefeated. After the final buzzer, it was the Baylor Bears who were victorious. Baylor beat Gonzaga 86-70.
-
The once-a-decade process of redrawing congressional and legislative maps this year is more disruptive than usual. The delay in releasing census data could force some states to postpone primaries.
-
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Paul Meyer, CEO of The Commons Project, about his organization's work on digital vaccine passports, and how vaccine passports as a concept would work.
-
Writer Neil King wanted to take a nice long walk and see some history, so he decided to walk from his home in Washington, D.C., to New York City. We check in on how the trip is going so far.