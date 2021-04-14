-
When you make your pledge of support by 7pm today, you will be entered to win! Merlefest September 16th - 19th: Four Four-Day passes to Merlefest with…
-
When you make your pledge of support today, you will be entered to win! Plus specials during Jazz & Beyond!Merlefest September 16th - 19th: Four Four-Day…
-
In May of 1989, Doc Watson was 66 years old. He was known around the world, and had already cemented his legacy, but was nowhere near the end of his…
-
Greetings from WNCW in Spindale, North Carolina! Oh my goodness... we are missing all the festivals so very much. We know you are too. MerleFest Reps are…
-
The music business, artists/musicians, sponsors, festival/concert venues, radio stations, restaurants, clubs, and craft brewery music venues have all been…
-
Saluda, NC's Aaron Burdett has 7 full-length albums to his name, and a new string of singles coming out for another one sometime in 2020. Last month he…
-
We got to to know Boone-based singer/songwriter Shay Martin Lovette around 2017, and this year he won one of MerleFest's Chris Austin Songwriting…
-
"We've got the king of the gas can guitar - and one of our favorite blues singers, Mac Arnold & his band Plate Full of Blues playing live for us last…
-
We fell in love with Alexa Rose's blend of folk and Americana mountain roots music in 2017 when her Low and Lonesome album came out. The Asheville…
-
Last week we were trying to get Elephant Sessions in Studio B before the award winning band played at MerleFest. There were issues with delayed flights…