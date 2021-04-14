-
Clint Roberts grew up in Brevard – perhaps some of us saw him as a teenager in a band called Fox Fire? He’s now living in Asheville, and has a wonderful…
-
We’re pleased to announce that one of our favorite guitarists is returning to Studio B, and on his 50th birthday!! John is also celebrating 30 years here…
-
We’re pleased to announce that one of our favorite soulful voices these days has moved to our area! Seth Walker is now hanging out around Asheville. We’re…
-
Jay Nash & Josh Day are The Contenders, an Americana band working the troubadour life hard this year. (Josh, by the way, is from Wilkesboro!) They play…
-
"Like fusing the Jackie Brown soundtrack, the Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, and Sticky Fingers together." That's a good way to describe this soul/R&B/rock…
-
Rev. Sparks & the Jubilee: An Appalachian roots old-time string band with Jake Blount, Mason Via, Clarke Williams, Landon George will join Carol live in…