-
One of WNCW's all time favorite artists, John Prine has passed away from complications due to coronavirus. He tested positive March 17, and died 22 days…
-
Bonnaroo 2019 is here! Are you going to the farm? We know lots of our WNCW friends and fans are going to Bonnaroo. Better get your tickets now if you have…
-
Yes she's the Texan fiddler married to Jason Isbell with her latest album recorded in Nashville by producer Dave Cobb. But throw out all your presumptions…
-
Recap by Joe Kendrick -- Wilkesboro is only some 90 miles away from where I live, but going there for MerleFest always seems to transport me across much…