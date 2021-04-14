-
The inaugural Earl Scruggs Music Festival, scheduled for September 4-5, 2020 in Mill Spring, North Carolina, is still moving forward in these uncertain…
-
Earl Scruggs Music Fest Promoters Welcome Old Crow Medicine Show and Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky ThunderThe much anticipated BIG NEWS is here! Organizers of the inaugural Earl Scruggs Music Festival, coming September 4-5, 2020 to Mill Spring, North Carolina,…
-
Today representatives from the Earl Scruggs Center and WNCW 88.7 FM announced big plans for the First Annual Earl Scruggs Music Festival, coming September…
-
It's hard to believe the 31st Annual MerleFest begins Thursday, April 25th - Yes! Are you going? We'll be there most certainly. The lineup, as usual, is…
-
Our great friend, multi-instrumentalist, singer, storyteller and TV host David Holt returned to WNCW earlier this month to talk about his new, third…
-
On our Bluegrass voyage this weekend, we celebrate the birthdays of Larry Sparks, Shawn Lane, the late Charles Sawtelle of Hot Rize, Steve Gulley and…
-
Host Joe Greene brings us music from the roots up with tunes from Jerry Douglas, Love Canon, Circus No.9 and more. In this new WNCW program, we explore…
-
We have a show filled with great Bluegrass music as we celebrate birthdays for Carl Story, Jerry Douglas, Rob Ickes, Tom T. AND Dixie Hall and Woody…
-
In this episode, we run the gamut from artists who are brand new on the scene to longstanding, award-winning favorites. This batch of music tends towards…
-
Recap by Joe Kendrick -- Wilkesboro is only some 90 miles away from where I live, but going there for MerleFest always seems to transport me across much…