-
Pandemic got you down? Got Cabin Fever? Missing live music? Of course you are, and your friends at WNCW think we have the cure! We're calling it the WNCW…
-
Isothermal Community College Commencement: June 15, 2020From Mike Gavin, ICC Marketing and Communications Director:Curriculum and College and Career…
-
-
The inaugural Earl Scruggs Music Festival, scheduled for September 4-5, 2020 in Mill Spring, North Carolina, is still moving forward in these uncertain…
-
Staffers at Isothermal Community College, in Spindale NC - home to WNCW, were honored to welcome guest speaker, Jeffrey Blount, retired veteran director…
-
Earl Scruggs Music Fest Promoters Welcome Old Crow Medicine Show and Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky ThunderThe much anticipated BIG NEWS is here! Organizers of the inaugural Earl Scruggs Music Festival, coming September 4-5, 2020 to Mill Spring, North Carolina,…
-
While the word had already been spreading, WNCW and Concert Promoter Steve Johnson made it official that an Earl Scruggs Music Festival was coming next…
-
Today representatives from the Earl Scruggs Center and WNCW 88.7 FM announced big plans for the First Annual Earl Scruggs Music Festival, coming September…
-
The 2019-20 season marks the 21st season for The Foundation Performing Arts Center, located at Isothermal Community College in Spindale, NC. Foundation…
-
Isothermal Community College recently hosted the North Carolina Association of Community College Presidents Summer Quarterly Meeting. Over 50 college…