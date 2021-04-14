Indie Rock

-
On this podcast of Southern Songs and Stories, WNCW’s Joe Kendrick talks with Elonzo Wesley members Jeremy Davis, Taylor Winchester and Dennis Contreras…
This Charlotte band started off as a solo project of singer/guitarist and SC native Jeremy Davis, but their sound has morphed to the great…
Defining A Sound As Elusive As The Band's Namesake: "The Deer" on Southern Songs and Stories Podcast"The Deer is a band that does not fit into any one box, or any single term you might use to describe them," said WNCW Program Director Joe Kendrick. "The…
The Berlin-based trio Trouble Notes is Bennet Cerven violin, Florian Eisenschmidt guitar, and Oliver Maguire percussion. They play a powerful blend of…