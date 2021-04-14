-
While the word had already been spreading, WNCW and Concert Promoter Steve Johnson made it official that an Earl Scruggs Music Festival was coming next…
Joe Kendrick spoke with Trout Steak Revival at the IBMA gathering in Raleigh last month, and we recorded their interview and a few songs. Fiddler Bevin…
The Slocan Ramblers hail from Toronto, Canada. Their debut album Queen City Jubilee was a 2019 Juno Award Nominee for Traditional Roots Album of the Year.…
WNCW will broadcast live from The Pour House Music Hall in Raleigh, NC for one of this year's Bluegrass Ramble showcases at the International Bluegrass…
IBMA Momentum Award winners and Instrumental Performance and Emerging Artist nominees Mile Twelve will be releasing their new full-length album, City on a…
Goin' Across The Mountain SAT. Dec. 22 - The Trailblazers LIVE & Tidings from The Earls of LeicesterJoe Greene says there will be "Plenty of Christmas grass" on the show Saturday, December 22nd beginning at 11am. He'll welcome The Trailblazers, 2018…
The 2018 International Bluegrass Music Award Ceremony was held last week in Raleigh, North Carolina at The Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts. The…
She's sold more than 12 million records, won 27 Grammys, nine Country Music Association Awards, 14 International Bluegrass Music Association Awards, two…