houston texas

George Floyd's death at the hands of police sparked protests around the world. His family's private service Tuesday follows public memorials that drew thousands of mourners.
NPR's David Greene talks to the Lawson brothers, Ortierre, Terai and DJD, all friends of the late George Floyd. They also want people to understand what it's like to be a black man in America.
Get to know this great Gulf Coast Soul band from Houston! The 8-piece band has been busy these last couple years, playing 300+ gigs including NPR's Tiny…