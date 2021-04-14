-
Happy fifth day of the WNCW Fall Fundraiser and 30th Anniversary! We are having a wonderful pledge drive and we thank everyone for the spectacular…
-
Molly Tuttle is one of the brightest stars in bluegrass, and among any styles of guitar players these days. WNCW's Martin Anderson attended the 20th…
-
Goin' Across The Mountain Host Joe Greene welcomes members of Carolina Blue Saturday, December 15th in the One O'clock hour to talk about, and premiere,…
-
The Primitive Quartet began in 1973, when two sets of brothers, Reagan and Larry Riddle and Furman and Norman Wilson, carried a guitar and mandolin with…
-
Martha Spencer will appear live on “This Old Porch” at 4pm November 18th, in support of her new self titled CD. The delightfully charming and talented…
-
The Berlin-based trio Trouble Notes is Bennet Cerven violin, Florian Eisenschmidt guitar, and Oliver Maguire percussion. They play a powerful blend of…
-
Chester McMillian is a legend of old-time guitar in Mount Airy, NC, playing the distinctive Round Peak music of Surry County for decades. McMillian grew…
-
On Saturday, June 23, our bluegrass hosts Joe Greene and Todd Baldwin will feature the new CD by Junior Sisk, Brand New Shade Of Blue. They'll share songs…