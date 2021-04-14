-
Originally aired June 10, 2020 - Steve Harrison with WFAE Public Radio, an NPR affiliate in Charlotte, NC, was guest of this segment of 'More To The…
Joining WNCW on this edition of 'More to the Story' from June 3, 2020 was Greenville News Reporter Zoe Nicholson. She talked about the paper's on-going…
George Floyd's death at the hands of police sparked protests around the world. His family's private service Tuesday follows public memorials that drew thousands of mourners.
NPR's David Greene talks to the Lawson brothers, Ortierre, Terai and DJD, all friends of the late George Floyd. They also want people to understand what it's like to be a black man in America.
This is the last of Floyd's public memorial services, which have previously been held in Raeford, N.C., and in Minneapolis, where he was killed by police on May 25.