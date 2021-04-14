-
Tune in to Scotty Robertson's "Rhythm Theorem" Friday night as he spins his fine mix of soul, funk, & jazz grooves... and includes the songs played by…
-
Wanna win tickets to see Rebirth Brass Band at The Paramount Bristol in Tennessee, Sat. Feb. 1? Sure you do! - Here's how you enter the contest: Send…
-
Explore Asheville Arena at The US Cellular Center in Asheville, NC is welcoming the bold, feel-good, electro-funk band Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, December…
-
Wow. It's hard to believe it's been almost three decades since WNCW first went LIVE - on the air, back in 1989. In just a few weeks, we'll open our Fall…
-
Studio B rewind Host Kim Clark says we'll be covering a lot of territory on the next Studio B Rewind, from Smith County Texas all the way to Paris,…
-
This weekend Kim Clark will share music from Asheville, North Carolina's Empire Strikes Brass in a super funky session from last month, plus the…
-
WNCW welcomes Asheville, NC-based band TRAVERS BROTHERSHIP to Spindale, NC this afternoon. The soul/funk/rock/jam emsemble will share music from the…
-
Host Joe Kendrick brings in a fresh batch of new music for you, including jazz, funk, bluegrass, Americana and Celtic, with a Segue Of The Week going back…