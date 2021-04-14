-
New Tunes at Two This Week: Charley Crockett, Fruit Bats, Menahan Band & Altin GunMonday: 10 For Slim: Charley Crockett Sings James HandA moving tribute to Charley’s mentor, honky-tonk country singer James “Slim” Hand, who died last…
-
Eric D. Johnson, a.k.a. Fruit Bats, released "Gold Past Life" this year, a wonderful folk-pop-rock album that is his 8th album, and 3rd in a bit of a…
-
The Steel Wheels present the seventh annual Red Wing Roots Music Festival on July 12, 13 & 14, 2019, brought to you by Blue Mountain Brewery and…