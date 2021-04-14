-
Tune in Sunday at 7pm for the peaceful and expansive music of the Asheville-based band Life Like Water, who take their name and their outlook on life from…
-
The "string-band pop" of Front Country fits a niche that is appealing to fans of both bluegrass, and the modern soul and rock acts we enjoy playing.…
-
WNCW DJs, staff and volunteers will be at the Fall For Greenville Festival begining today, Friday - October 12th. Renee Denton and Spencer Jones will…
-
We're really looking forward to Carolina In The Fall Festival, hosted by the Kruger Brothers! It's happening this Friday and Saturday - Sept. 21-22. Many…