On the latest episode of Down The Road on The Blue Ridge Mountain Music Trails of North Carolina, Host Laura Boosinger spotlights the multitalented…
Live Saturday, Aug. 3rd - Carolina Divide on Goin' Across the Mountain with Host Todd Baldwin at 4pmWe'll have LIVE music coming your way Saturday afternoon when Goin' Across The Mountain Host Todd Baldwin welcomes Carolina Divide to WNCW. The band…
"Get set for another round of songs that are just becoming or are already classified as bona fide earworms here at grassroots radio on this episode, said…
WNCW 88.7 FM and The Foundation are thrilled to once again present “Goin’ Across the Mountain Live” in honor of WNCW’s acclaimed Saturday bluegrass show.…
Martha Spencer will appear live on “This Old Porch” at 4pm November 18th, in support of her new self titled CD. The delightfully charming and talented…
The 2018 International Bluegrass Music Award Ceremony was held last week in Raleigh, North Carolina at The Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts. The…
This Old Porch Host Carol Rifkin Welcomes LILLIAN CHASE & LEILA WEINSTEIN Sunday, Sept. 23rd to WNCWLillian Chase is a 14-year old old-time and bluegrass fiddler and ballad singer with an album produced by John Doyle. The 6th generation native of Western…
She's sold more than 12 million records, won 27 Grammys, nine Country Music Association Awards, 14 International Bluegrass Music Association Awards, two…
The small town of Old Fort is the location of the Mountain Gateway Museum, Catawba Falls, and Andrews Geyser - plus it's home base for the band Yellow…
On Saturday, June 23, our bluegrass hosts Joe Greene and Todd Baldwin will feature the new CD by Junior Sisk, Brand New Shade Of Blue. They'll share songs…