-
Firecracker has played everywhere from street corners, secret speakeasies, jazz festivals, & swing-and-swill dance halls, to Bonnaroo and the Kennedy…
-
Reporter Mike Conley with The McDowell News took part in this edition of More To The Story to cover such topics as *The Foothills Food Hub - growing with…
-
From Program Director and Southern Songs and Stories Producer Joe Kendrick: "Hiss Golden Messenger founder MC Taylor and longtime band mate Phil Cook…
-
Forest City, NC Marketing and Events Coordinator - Courtney Ashley was guest of this WNCW Friday Feature Inteview of the Week, as she talked about many of…
-
It's almost Autumn and we all know what that means... it's time for the Carolina In The Fall Festival in Wilkesboro, NC! We're super excited for the 5th…
-
It's time for the Mountain Song Festival and folks are gearing up for another incredible music event at one of the most popular venues in western North…
-
Since the day it was announced, western North Carolinians and music lovers nationwide have been anxiously awaiting the kick off of the innaugural Strings…
-
We had an incredible day celebrating Woodstock last week! Thanks for all of the support and kind words. We received phone calls and pledges from WNCW fans…
-
WNCW's Joe Kendrick sat with Joey Burns of Calexico at a rare North Carolina appearance recently at the Cold Mountain Music Festival, at Lake Logan…
-
The Smoky Mountain News is presenting "Bluegrass Boogie" - just one of numerous events that will make up this year's Balsam Range - Art of Music Festival…