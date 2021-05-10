Down the Road on the Blue Ridge Trail of North Carolina

-
Nelson Riddle – Music With A Heartbeat
-
More to the Story: The Pigeon River Gorge Wildlife Crossing Project
-
New Political Plans for former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory, Charlotte Art Funding, and a State Transgender BillMore to The Story: New Political Plans for former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory, Charlotte Art Funding, and a State Transgender Bill
-
More to the Story: Long Road Ahead to North Carolina Budget?
-
Blue Ridge Craft Trails Spotlight: Richard BeardWNCW's very own Richard Beard, a luthier on the Blue Ridge Craft Trails, is this week's spotlight. And you thought you knew him!
-
Southern Songs & Stories: The Ambivalence and Embrace of Saturday Night and Sunday Morning with Olivia Ellen LloydIn this episode you will hear Olivia talk about her intriguing backstory and how she finds herself thriving in a much different place than where she grew up while she still embraces her homeplace, how she has a knack for bringing our worst impulses to life in a song, and much more, including music from her album Loose Cannon.
-
WordStage: Betty Ann Polaha - The Dog Catcher
-
Andy Griffith's Andy and Cleopatra
-
Rising Americana star Esther Rose talks about her new record, new home and more, and plays two songs from her third album How Many Times live
-
Guest- Dave Dewitt, who serves as WUNC (North Carolina Public Radio) Feature News Editor. Dave talked about the recent WUNC series 'The Lives Lost.' . The series spotlighted eight individuals across the state who lost their lives due to the Covid-19 pandemic.