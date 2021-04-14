-
If there’s one thing in music that practically everyone knows something about, it’s living legend Dolly Parton. And if there’s one thing in music that few…
-
She's received three Grammy nominations, seven International Bluegrass Music Association awards, and the prestigious United States Artists Walker…
-
It's hard to believe... Cosmic has turned ten years old. Thanks to the hard work of host Brad Watson, who came up with the concept in 2009, and the fans…
-
Coming up in our weekly Bluegrass get-together, we celebrate the birthday of the late Hazel Dickens. Listen for those hot new tunes from Shawn Camp,…