David Bowie

There may never be an episode of Southern Songs and Stories featuring music as far flung as this one, and at the same time there may never be an episode with a storyline that is so unexpectedly close knit. It started out by bringing together two artists I knew but who did not know each other, and who have differing styles of music. Then came a serendipitous revelation that set the stage for a great conversation, and concluded with another surprise when both artists picked a mutual favorite song to talk about in this Three Song Set, one from Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, whom you probably know better as George Michael.
A native of West Virginia , Donna Marie Todd trained in classical vocal performance at the renowned Peabody Conservatory of Music with Metropolitan opera soprano Marilyn Cotlow and now writes and performs a unique combination of original story woven with artful song.
WUNC's Jason Debruyn joined WNCW's More to the Story to go over the news that Toyota selected a location near Greensboro to build its next plant. The plant's main purpose will be to create batteries for electric vehicles. This means a significant boost to the state's business, economic, and jobs growth. This interview from Dec. 8, 2021 provides all the details.
In this story, Kathy explains what Bar-B-Que really is, or isn’t. “That is not Bar-B-Que, that’s cooking out!”
While visiting the campus of Isothermal Community College (Spindale) last month, Thomas Stith dropped by to talk about his first year on the job with WNCW. Stith has been making visits to colleges in the system statewide to see their strengths in action and how they all benefit higher education. Learn about his goals and what's to come. This inerview originally aired Nov. 26, 2021.
More to the Story: A Long-Time Influential McDowell Business Leader And How More Trails Are Planned In Old FortMcDowell News Reporter- Mike Conley joined WNCW on December 1 to cover some of his latest stories across the county, including the recent passing business leader, Pierce Bradley (96), whose vision opened many doors for the people of Marion and McDowell County. He also discussed how a partnership between the town of Old Fort and UNC-Chapel Hill will make more outdoor trails accessible for Old Fort.
On this segment of WNCW's More to the Story, we skip the usual top news headlines to conduct Turkey Talk with a trained expert from Butterball. Turkey-Talk-Line Representative Ronnie McDaniel spoke with us just before Thanksgiving. However, their bird cooking tips are also good for Christmas and any other time you plan to include a turkey in your meal plans. This interview originally aired Nov. 24, 2021.
Linda Goodman, a Virginia Appalachian Mountain native of Melungeon descent, learned the art of storytelling from her father, a former coal miner who was himself a master yarn spinner. Through her story, Linda reminds us that Thanksgiving is a special time, a time to appreciate loves ones, giving thanks for their health welfare, and that anyone with a loving family is rich indeed.
There are few people working in the music business today that can say that they have worked in several of its eras. Rick Miller, Mary Huff and Dave Hartman are three who can, having started out in a time when radio airplay was the first step in becoming known outside of their hometown of Chapel Hill, NC. Back then, in the mid to late 1980s, getting your music in the hands of your fans meant you would make cassettes, 45s or LPs. At first, you would make them via the DIY route, sending those out to small regional record labels and select radio stations, usually radio stations in towns where you had some foothold by having played shows there and already being on that music scene’s radar. Once your band got airplay on radio (typically college radio), you would leverage that along with your successful shows to get picked up by an indie label, and keep going from there. Essentially, this is how Southern Culture on the Skids began. Many others did not make it past this era, but they did.