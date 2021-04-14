-
Pandemic got you down? Got Cabin Fever? Missing live music? Of course you are, and your friends at WNCW think we have the cure! We're calling it the WNCW…
-
The inaugural Earl Scruggs Music Festival, scheduled for September 4-5, 2020 in Mill Spring, North Carolina, is still moving forward in these uncertain…
-
Earl Scruggs Music Fest Promoters Welcome Old Crow Medicine Show and Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky ThunderThe much anticipated BIG NEWS is here! Organizers of the inaugural Earl Scruggs Music Festival, coming September 4-5, 2020 to Mill Spring, North Carolina,…
-
WE HAVE TICKETS FOR YOU!Seriously, we have lots of great opportunities for seeing live music AND supporting your favorite public radio station, WNCW 88.7…
-
We are excited to announce Darin and Brooke Aldridge will join Music Host Joe Greene, live in the WNCW studio on Saturday at 2pm to talk all things Inner…
-
Today representatives from the Earl Scruggs Center and WNCW 88.7 FM announced big plans for the First Annual Earl Scruggs Music Festival, coming September…
-
Studio B Rewind EASTER SUNDAY: Sarah Shook & The Disarmers - Darin & Brooke Aldridge with John CowanHappy Easter! Studio B Rewind Host Kim Clark says we're in for a special show this holiday weekend. 'This ain't no country music for hipsters or posers -…
-
The Spring Albino Skunk Festival is open for music, food, camping, and - as they say at the Skunk Farm, "FES - TAA - VUUL" fun! The dates are April 11th…
-
Look who's coming back! One of the sweetest couples in contemporary bluegrass, and one of THE voices in Newgrass, for a wonderful union of talent and…