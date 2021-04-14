-
From WNCW Program Director Joe Kendrick: You will never be bored when it comes to Paul Thorn. Whether it’s his life story, his conversations, or his main…
-
She's received three Grammy nominations, seven International Bluegrass Music Association awards, and the prestigious United States Artists Walker…
-
It's hard to believe the 31st Annual MerleFest begins Thursday, April 25th - Yes! Are you going? We'll be there most certainly. The lineup, as usual, is…
-
Studio B Rewind EASTER SUNDAY: Sarah Shook & The Disarmers - Darin & Brooke Aldridge with John CowanHappy Easter! Studio B Rewind Host Kim Clark says we're in for a special show this holiday weekend. 'This ain't no country music for hipsters or posers -…
-
WNCW's Martin Anderson spent an hour with Rodney Dillard and Beverly Cotten-Dillard, who were in the area for a rather rare show with their bandmates,…