The Catawba Indian Nation hopes to build a casino in Kings Mountain, Cleveland County NC. While there is support from local and state representatives for…
November was National Native American Heritage Month, which made it a good time to spotlight The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. However, any time would…
For generations, fiddles and banjos have played a role in the music of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. In turn, musicians who are Cherokee, or of…
The mountains of North Carolina are rich in music traditions, both old and new, but no other musical community’s roots reach as far back in this region’s…