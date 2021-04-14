-
NC band Chatham County Line performed an online show for the “No Contact Concert Series” out of Hickory this past August, and WNCW was pleased to take…
Chatham County Line songwriter and frontman Dave Wilson and multi-instrumentalist John Teer are our guests on this episode of Southern Songs and Stories,…
Earl Scruggs Music Fest Promoters Welcome Old Crow Medicine Show and Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky ThunderThe much anticipated BIG NEWS is here! Organizers of the inaugural Earl Scruggs Music Festival, coming September 4-5, 2020 to Mill Spring, North Carolina,…
Get your tickets now friends. Be the first to honor Earl Scruggs via an amazing event - be part of an elite group of fans that'll be able to say "We were…
It's almost Autumn and we all know what that means... it's time for the Carolina In The Fall Festival in Wilkesboro, NC! We're super excited for the 5th…
It's time for the Mountain Song Festival and folks are gearing up for another incredible music event at one of the most popular venues in western North…
It's hard to believe the 31st Annual MerleFest begins Thursday, April 25th - Yes! Are you going? We'll be there most certainly. The lineup, as usual, is…
SBR Host Kim Clark says we'll take a trip back in time and listen to Chatham County Line during this week's show. The band's session was recorded in…
Two of our favorite contemporary Americana stringbands, in a double-bill! Join Joe Kendrick as we bring you live interview sessions from both, amongst…