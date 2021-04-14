charlotte music

-
On this podcast of Southern Songs and Stories, WNCW’s Joe Kendrick talks with Elonzo Wesley members Jeremy Davis, Taylor Winchester and Dennis Contreras…
-
Confluence is a convergence of the music Industry in the Charlotte, NC area taking place on August 3, and 4, 2019 at the US National Whitewater Center in…
-
“I’m a freak of nature / I ain’t no honey bee / I’m an unknown creature / The like you’ve never seen.” Thus begins "The Revelator", the first song on his…
-
Statesville, NC singer-songwriter Matt Walsh's music has one of those genre-blending sounds that combines so many different styles, we just refer to it as…
-
The four time Grammy Award winning Jason Isbell will be playing for audiences in The Queen City tonight! The multitalented musician and his band also won…