In the absence of live Studio B sessions, we thought we'd revisit some of our favorite ones from years' past. Tune in during "Celtic Winds" as we re-air…
This quartet is based out of Dublin, thanks to singer Joe Gibney and guitarist James Ryan, but fiddler J.C. Morel and flutist Julien Brunetau originally…
EJ Jones, leader of the Piper Jones Band, will be Tom Fellenbaum's special guest on "Celtic Winds" Sunday, July 7, in the 1:00 hour. Jones, a multi…
WNCW Music Director Martin Anderson calls Elephant Sessions "fresh and exciting." They are described as "trad-meets-rock" and are from the Scottish…
Join long time Celtic Winds Host Richard Beard, this Sunday at 1pm, as he welcomes Piper EJ Jones and the bouzouki powered Frances Cunningham to Studio B.…