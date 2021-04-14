-
Want Punk? New Wave? Our New Show "WE WANT THE AIRWAVES" Begins TUES. March 5, at 8pm with Kim ClarkIt was the music that breathed a breath of fresh air into rock 'n' roll, packing audiences into clubs like CBGB in New York City, the 40 Watt Club in…
-
Revisit Joe Kendrick's Session with Adam Elk in this podcast - Adam plays several songs on his acoustic guitar, and talks to Joe about things like getting…
-
Joe Kendrick is hosting the Music Mix at 10pm Friday Night, Nov. 2nd. He has a special session and interview with Adam Elk of THE MOMMYHEADS - Adam plays…